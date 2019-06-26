DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council has unanimously passed a measure to move forward with the creation of rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs.
The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce will manage the project.
It posted to Facebook “🏳️🌈 In a great ending to #Pride month, the Dallas City Council has unanimously passed a measure to move forward with the creation of rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs. The GLBT Chamber Foundation is honored to manage the project.”
The Dallas Crosswalk Project is led by the Cedar Springs Merchant Association and LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation in conjunction with community and business leaders.
It’s a privately funded component of City of Dallas streetscape improvements in the Oak Lawn area.
Crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road in the Oak Lawn community were identified as key crossings at which to install the distinctive crosswalks: Four crosswalks at Throckmorton will anchor the project.
As funding allows additional crosswalks will be installed at Reagan, Knight Street, Wycliff and Oak Lawn.
The Oak Lawn project is slated to begin in 2019 with a planned completion in early 2020. The proposed crosswalks were approved by the City of Dallas, pending adequate financial resources from private donors.
Once the streetscape improvements are complete, it will be cost prohibitive and too late to add them at later date, according to the chamber.
The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation will collect the funds.