EL CAMPO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A substitute teacher was fired after she allegedly filmed pornography inside a classroom at high school in Texas, officials said.
In a statement, El Campo ISD said there was an “improper criminal incident” involving the substitute teacher that happened at El Campo High School. There were no students or other staff involved.
A school district official told KTRK that the incident involved the substitute producing porn inside a classroom and workroom in May.
The district said it received a tip regarding the teacher and called police to investigate. The teacher’s name has not been released.
“The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority,” El Campo ISD said.
KTRK reported that the woman worked at the school for about three months.