Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bill de Blasio, Campaign 2020, Cory Booker, democratic debate, Democratic presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren, Immigration, Julian Castro, U.S.-Mexico Border

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two Texans went after it during a Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night.

Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro attacked fellow Texan, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke for not supporting fully decriminalizing the act of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Castro also decried the Trump administration’s tough immigration policies, saying the president is to blame for the deaths of an immigrant father and his toddler daughter found lying face-down after drowning in the Rio Grande.

Wednesday night’s debate was the first of two consecutive debates involving a total of 20 Democratic presidential candidates, ten each night.

(L-R) Democratic presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (L-R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), former housing secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and former Maryland congressman John Delaney take the stage for the first Democratic presidential primary debate for the 2020 election at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke briefly in Spanish to further chastise Trump’s policies, O’Rourke, a former congressman, took a question in Spanish and answered it, saying, “We are going to treat everyone with respect.”

Former housing secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) react during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the economy hasn’t been hurt by immigrants. He says corporations are to blame.

The first hour of the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle passed with hardly a mention of the man whom the 10 candidates on stage hope to face next November.

It was 16 minutes into the debate before President Donald Trump’s name was uttered by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who briefly referenced him again as the debate headed into its second hour.

Responding to a question about U.S. tensions with Iran, Klobuchar said, “I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning.”

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) looks on during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Other candidates invoked the president’s name in making their arguments on immigration.

Trump was en route to Japan for the G-20 summit as the two-night event got underway. He has weighed in on the debate, tweeting, “BORING!”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

