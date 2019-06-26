MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two Texans went after it during a Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night.

Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro attacked fellow Texan, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke for not supporting fully decriminalizing the act of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Castro also decried the Trump administration’s tough immigration policies, saying the president is to blame for the deaths of an immigrant father and his toddler daughter found lying face-down after drowning in the Rio Grande.

Wednesday night’s debate was the first of two consecutive debates involving a total of 20 Democratic presidential candidates, ten each night.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke briefly in Spanish to further chastise Trump’s policies, O’Rourke, a former congressman, took a question in Spanish and answered it, saying, “We are going to treat everyone with respect.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the economy hasn’t been hurt by immigrants. He says corporations are to blame.

The first hour of the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle passed with hardly a mention of the man whom the 10 candidates on stage hope to face next November.

It was 16 minutes into the debate before President Donald Trump’s name was uttered by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who briefly referenced him again as the debate headed into its second hour.

Responding to a question about U.S. tensions with Iran, Klobuchar said, “I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning.”

Other candidates invoked the president’s name in making their arguments on immigration.

Trump was en route to Japan for the G-20 summit as the two-night event got underway. He has weighed in on the debate, tweeting, “BORING!”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

