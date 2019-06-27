



– The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that last Friday, June 21, an 11-month-old girl was found deceased in a hot vehicle.

Deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Elm Street in Bardwell, around 5:15 p.m.

The high temperature that day in Bardwell was 94 degrees around 4:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department said the deputies immediately began CPR and continued until paramedics arrived.

Once medics were on scene medical staff soon decided to stop CPR as the child was declared deceased.

The child was taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The Ellis County Criminal Investigations Division will conduct an investigation into the death of the child, with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

No other details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the child being found in the car.

At least three Texas children have died in hot cars this month, all in a three-day span, including a 4-year-old in Providence Village near Aubrey on Thursday, June 20.