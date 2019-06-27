



In the matter of three days, three Texas children have died as a result of overheating in cars.

Texas ranks first in the nation on the number of child hot car deaths with 128 fatalities since 1991. Last year was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 52 children that died nationwide, according to the Kids And Cars organization.

Beginning on June 20, 4-year-old Kaysen Neyland was found inside a hot car around 5 p.m. in Providence Village.

It’s not known how Neyland got in the car or how long he was in the car, but temperatures for that afternoon were in the mid-90s.

He died two days later at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Just one day after Neyland was found, an 11-month-old girl was left in a heated car and found unresponsive in Bardwell.

The heat index, according to local weatherman Ron Vestal, got up to 107 at 3:52 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

And on the third day in a row, an 18-month-old boy was left inside a hot car in Galveston while his father worked.

The Galveston Police Department told ABC 13 at around 11 a.m., the boy’s father arrived for work at Los Lazos Mexican restaurant, located at 6316 Stewart Rd., and left the child in the car. When the father went back to his vehicle at 4 p.m., the child was found unresponsive.

Emergency responders were called and the child was pronounced dead at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Experts said the high reached 92 degrees Saturday and the air temperature in the car would have exceeded 135 degrees.