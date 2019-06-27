DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Farmers Branch officer who shot and killed a vehicle theft suspect in Dallas has been indicted for murder by a grand jury.
Juan “Johnny” Moreno, 35, was fatally shot as he was pulling out of a Dallas parking lot on June 12. This prompted an outpouring of support by family and friends who believe he didn’t deserve to die.
Officer Michael Dunn turned himself in to the Seagoville Police Department on a charge of murder. He has since bonded out on an amount set at $150,000.
Dallas police, who were in charge of the investigation as the incident happened in the city, said Farmers Branch officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report in the 11400 block of Emerald Street that evening.
According to police, as officers were trying to make the arrest, Moreno started to drive off. He was then shot and killed by an officer.
During the investigation, Dallas police investigators referred the case to the Dallas County Grand Jury, where the officer faced a criminal indictment.
The incident was captured on surveillance video. In the video that lasts about 23 seconds, a police cruiser is seen driving quickly into frame on the right. Soon after the cruiser stops an officer jumps out. A white pickup truck then starts driving past and away from the officer — all the while spilling debris from the open passenger side door.