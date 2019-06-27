DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two former presidents were back in Dallas Thursday to see their leadership program in action.
Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton spoke at a ceremony for their Presidential Leadership Scholarship Program.
This year, 60 graduates will head into the world with new skills to try to make an impact.
This is a program that is absolutely not political and yet it achieves a common objective,” said President Bush. “All of them got a PHD in life, they’re gonna help lead the country.”
The 2019 class of scholars is comprised of doctors, veterans, corporate professionals, attorneys, public servants, educators and more.
Bush and Clinton started the program back in 2015 to “build a better world.”
The pair also visited with Byron Sanders, CEO of Big Thought and Presidential Leadership Scholar Class of 2017, at one of Big Thought’s youth programs that uses visual, performing, and digital arts to help young people improve job skills, gain a positive self-image, and increase social and emotional development.
Sanders was inspired during PLS to leave his job in finance and pursue his current role at Big Thought helping close the opportunity gap by bringing the right opportunities to the kids who need them most.
2019 marks the fifth anniversary of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, and Sanders’ work at Big Thought is one example of how Scholars all over the country have made an impact in their communities over the last five years.