DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two former presidents were back in Dallas Thursday to see their leadership program in action.
Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton spoke at a ceremony for their Presidential Leadership Scholarship Program.
They also visited with Big Thought Youth Program graduates who will head into the world with new skills to try to make an impact.
The program is the brainchild of a 2017 graduate of PLS, Byron Sanders.
This is a program that is absolutely not political and yet it achieves a common objective,” said President Bush. “All of them got a PHD in life, they’re gonna help lead the country.”
Sanders, CEO of Big Thought, welcomed the former presidents at one of Big Thought’s youth programs “that uses visual, performing and digital arts to help young people improve job skills, gain a positive self-image, and increase social and emotional development.”
Sanders was inspired during PLS to leave his job in finance and pursue his current role at Big Thought helping close the opportunity gap by bringing the right opportunities to the kids who need them most.
2019 marks the fifth anniversary of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, and Sanders’ work at Big Thought is one example of how scholars all over the country have made an impact in their communities over the last five years.