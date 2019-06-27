JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Johnson County inmate crew found the body of an unidentified female while mowing the Marystown Cemetery on Thursday.
Around 11:55 a.m. June 26, a Johnson County inmate crew was working in the cemetery located on W. Bethesda Road when they came across a body of an unidentified white female believed to be in her 40s.
Upon discovery, the guard in charge of the detail notified the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded, secured the area around the cemetery and conducted a crime scene investigation.
The cause of death was not apparent but officials determined she has been deceased for about three to five days.
The body was removed by the Medical Examiner and an autopsy will be conducted to identify the victim and to determine a cause of death.