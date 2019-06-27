Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man driving a stolen car in Dallas crashed and was later found shot in a parking garage early Thursday morning, police say.
The incident happened just after midnight on Mockingbird Lane near Highway 75.
According to police, the man was driving a stolen car northbound on the service road of 75 when he hit a vehicle at Mockingbird Lane.
Police say the man then got out of the stolen car and ran into a nearby parking garage at Mockingbird Station. When police found him, they saw that he had been shot.
Police do not know how he was shot, but they say a gun was found inside the car he was driving.
The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown, and his identity has not yet been released.