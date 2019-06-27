Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Mockingbird Lane, Shooting, Stolen Vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man driving a stolen car in Dallas crashed and was later found shot in a parking garage early Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight on Mockingbird Lane near Highway 75.

According to police, the man was driving a stolen car northbound on the service road of 75 when he hit a vehicle at Mockingbird Lane.

Police say the man then got out of the stolen car and ran into a nearby parking garage at Mockingbird Station. When police found him, they saw that he had been shot.

Police do not know how he was shot, but they say a gun was found inside the car he was driving.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown, and his identity has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s