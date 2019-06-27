



– There will be hundreds of tails wagging at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the City of Fort Worth Animal Shelter is partnering with the Humane Society of North Texas to host the largest shelter pet adoption event in Fort Worth.

The adoption fee is $10.

All the pets have been spayed/neutered, received rabies/core vaccinations, microchipping, medical exam and 30-day pet insurance.

This is the second time the two organizations have come together to host the Mega Adoption Event.

Last December, area families adopted more than 800 shelter pets at the inaugural event.

“These past few months have been quite a challenge,” said Tim Morton, assistant director of Code Compliance for Fort Worth. “Our shelter has been at capacity or overcapacity for months. If this event is supported by our community as it was in December, we’ll be thrilled to know the pets are where they should be — in homes of loving families.”

Fort Worth Animal Shelter Experiencing ‘Intense Overcapacity Situation’

As many as 700 pets of all sizes — dogs, cats, small fuzzy critters and livestock (yes, baby pigs) — will be under one roof for this event at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Cattle Barn #1.

Admission is free, and parking fees vary.

“This unique adoption event is for the entire family. Can you imagine having hundreds and hundreds of dogs and cats in one location? It’s a pet lover’s dream,” said Cassie Lackey, Humane Society of North Texas director of communications. “Our goal is to have these pets find their perfect families, as they certainly deserve a second chance.”