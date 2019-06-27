Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Dallas? From a barbecue restaurant to a German street food spot, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive recently.
Blu’s Barbeque
A new addition to Far North, Blu’s Barbeque is a spot to score barbecue and more that’s located at 17630 Preston Road.
The restaurant features pulled pork, burnt ends, burgers, ribs, sausage and brisket, as well as sides and desserts.
The Market
The Market is a kosher and breakfast and brunch spot that recently opened at 13534 Preston Road in Far North.
On the menu expect to find grilled cheese on sourdough bread, Greek salad, mushroom toast and bagels with salmon. Coffee and tea are also served.
DK Döner & Kebab Eats
New to 4201 Gaston Ave., Suite 104, in Northeast Dallas is DK Döner & Kebab Eats, a German spot, offering kebabs and more.
The restaurant features German street food, including lamb and beef döner, as well as Adana kebab and chicken shish kebab. Sides include hummus and baba ganoush.