Filed Under:Blu's Barbeque, Dallas, DK Döner & Kebab Eats, Food, Hoodline, Restaurant, The Market


Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Dallas? From a barbecue restaurant to a German street food spot, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Blu’s Barbeque

Photo: Blu’s Barbeque/Yelp

A new addition to Far North, Blu’s Barbeque is a spot to score barbecue and more that’s located at 17630 Preston Road.

The restaurant features pulled pork, burnt ends, burgers, ribs, sausage and brisket, as well as sides and desserts.

The Market

Photo: neil b./Yelp

The Market is a kosher and breakfast and brunch spot that recently opened at 13534 Preston Road in Far North.

On the menu expect to find grilled cheese on sourdough bread, Greek salad, mushroom toast and bagels with salmon. Coffee and tea are also served.

DK Döner & Kebab Eats

Photo: DK Döner & Kebab Eats/Yelp

New to 4201 Gaston Ave., Suite 104, in Northeast Dallas is DK Döner & Kebab Eats, a German spot, offering kebabs and more.

The restaurant features German street food, including lamb and beef döner, as well as Adana kebab and chicken shish kebab. Sides include hummus and baba ganoush.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s