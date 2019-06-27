



– A North Texas mother, whose child survived after being left in a hot car, says she believes these accidents keep happening because people think it can’t happen to them.

With so much technology in cars today, Michelle Stuyvesant says there should be technology in every car that detects when a human being is left inside.

She wants to see a law passed that would require it.

“It tears you up to think of the child in the car suffering,” said Stuyvesant, whose husband left their then 3-year-old son, Michael, in a hot car in June 2015.

“I’m sure he was crying for us.. and to think that.. as parents we want to be there for children always and to think if there’s ever a point we’re not.. it’s very hard,” she said.

This near tragedy happened after a change to the family’s morning routine.

Michelle had to be at work early, so her husband dropped her off first instead of taking Michael to daycare.

“So he got home – our son was still sleeping in the back seat and he was completely unaware,” she said.

About an hour later, her husband remembered his son was in the back seat. By then he had already suffered six heat strokes.

He was taken to a hospital and in the days that followed, he needed constant medical attention.

“Had to learn how to do everything over again. He was helpless like an infant.”

Michelle says miraculously, Michael was able to eventually make a full recovery.

She’s now working with KidsAndCars.org to advocate for the HOT CARS Act (Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act of 2019) hoping to prevent future tragedies.

“The Hot Cars Act of 2019 is a federal bill that would require the auto industry to add a sensor or something in the vehicle to remind you that someone might be left behind,” said Janette Fennell, the founder of KidsAndCars.org.

“It’s a simple thing that can help,” she said. “But before we have this act passed we need to make sure that people understand this can happen to them.”

CLICK HERE to read the HOT CARS Act