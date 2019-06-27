  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Dallas, gunshot wounds, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men have been found dead from gunshot wounds in North Dallas Thursday morning.

Around 9:25 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two male individuals deceased from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Public Information Officer Tamika Dameron said media sources are reporting this incident as a murder-suicide but there has been no confirmation at this time because detectives are still on scene conducting their investigation.

This is a developing story that will be continuously updated.

