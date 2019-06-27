RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A person sped 11 miles driving the wrong direction on the President George Bush Turnpike Thursday morning, before hitting another car head-on.
The crash in Richardson killed both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the vehicle hit.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the turnpike, near Shiloh Road.
According to Lt. Lonny Haschel, troopers were on a traffic stop with a suspected DWI driver in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike. While on scene, they were notified of a driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of the PGBT, approaching their area.
Shortly after getting the information troopers saw a gray Honda Civic approaching from the west and ran toward the concrete barrier in an attempt to stop the driver but they failed.
Haschel said troopers witnesses the Honda colliding head-on with a black Ford Taurus, which was traveling westbound.
The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to Medical City Plano and later died.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials believe the driver of the Honda made a u-turn on the westbound side of the PGBT at Midway Road and began traveling the wrong way.
The westbound lanes of the PGBT have been closed and are expected be shut down for several hours while troopers investigate.