FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after two young children were taken to a Fort Worth hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officials have confirmed the children were injured in a residential area. It’s believed a relative was the one who took the children to the hospital.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.