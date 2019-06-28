LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The victim of a deadly shooting late Thursday evening in Lewisville was identified as 16-year-old A’mya Batie, a cheerleader at Allen High School.
Police said officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center near Business 121 and I-35E at around 10:45 p.m.
Arriving officers found Batie and a man with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition.
According to police on the scene, the victims crashed the vehicle they were in shortly after the shooting.
Police said a third person suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear how and where that person was injured.
“We cannot put into words how devastated we are to lose one of our own,” the Allen High School cheerleading team tweeted.
A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the 16-year-old’s family and a scholarship in her name.