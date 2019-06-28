Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical examiners in Harris County have ruled that 4-year-old Maleah Davis died from “homicidal violence” after her remains were found last month in Arkansas.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Friday also ruled her manner of death as a “homicide.”
Maleah’s death was felt throughout the community since she was first reported as missing on May 4 in Houston. A weeks-long search eventually led to the location of her remains, which was revealed by the last person who saw her alive and reported her missing, Derion Vence. Her remains were located on May 31.
Vence, who is the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, was arrested during the investigation and charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human body.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Sunday, June 9 as “Maleah Davis Day” in honor of the child whose death was mourned by many across the U.S.