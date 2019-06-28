Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five adults, a child and a baby were ejected from an SUV when the driver lost control on I-30 westbound in Fort Worth near Hulen Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said the SUV rolled over multiple times, crossed the median and into the eastbound lanes.
An 18-month-old girl and 11-year-old girl were rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital.
Five adults were rushed to a hospital all in critical condition.
All eastbound lanes were closed and traffic backed up for more than a mile after the crash.
The investigation into what caused the SUV to lose control is underway.
No other vehicles were involved.