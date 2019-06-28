Filed Under:Critical Condition, DFW News, first responders, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department, I-30, Major Crash, Rollover Crash, SUV rollover

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five adults, a child and a baby were ejected from an SUV when the driver lost control on I-30 westbound in Fort Worth near Hulen Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the SUV rolled over multiple times, crossed the median and into the eastbound lanes.

SUV rollover crash on I-30 in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

An 18-month-old girl and 11-year-old girl were rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital.

Five adults were rushed to a hospital all in critical condition.

SUV rollover crash on I-30 in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

All eastbound lanes were closed and traffic backed up for more than a mile after the crash.

The investigation into what caused the SUV to lose control is underway.

No other vehicles were involved.

Traffic backup I-30 after SUV rollover (Chopper 11)

