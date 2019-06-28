DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot at an apartment complex late Thursday evening after a person got a hold of a Dallas County District Attorney’s Office investigator’s weapon, police say.
Witnesses told police the investigator pulled into an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Mahanna Street at around 10:30 p.m. when a man, who she reportedly knew, began banging on her vehicle’s window.
According to police, a second person who was apparently with the investigator at the time grabbed her weapon from the holster and shot the man at the window.
The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The investigator and the second person were taken to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning.
Police say they recovered the weapon used in the shooting and no other weapons were found.