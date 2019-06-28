DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A drunk driver is in custody after causing a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas Friday morning, police said.
23-year-old Oscar Manuel Arenas is currently a remote book-in from a local hospital and will later be transported to the Dallas County Jail, where he is facing an Intoxication Assault charge.
At approximately 2:38 a.m. June 28, deputies were dispatched to a major accident on IH-35 and Royal.
A witness stated that a Camaro had passed them at a high speed and crashed into the back of an 18 wheeler in the left center lane. The vehicle became disabled and was struck by a Honda CRV, causing it to go into the left shoulder of the freeway.
The Camaro was then struck by a third vehicle, a grey Chrysler 300, that fled the location. That vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the 11600 block of Harry Hines.
Upon deputies arrival, they performed CPR on the passenger in the Camaro until Dallas Fire Rescue units could arrive. The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Victor Parra, is in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation and no further information has been released.