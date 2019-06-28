(CBS 11) – In the summer of 1968, The Doors charted their next #1 song after “Light My Fire” one year earlier.

“Hello, I Love You” was released in June 1968 and stayed at #1 for two weeks, and on the Billboard charts for eleven weeks . It was from their album “Waiting For The Sun” which sold over a million copies in America. It was also a #1 hit in Canada and probably their first real success on the UK charts as well.

Jim Morrison wrote the song but later there were some claims of plagiarism made that the musical structure was taken from Ray Davies of The Kinks for their song, “ All Day & All Of The Night.” Davies later suggested that there was an out of court settlement with The Doors afterwards.

Produced by Paul Rothchild, running 2:13 on the Electra Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Hello, I love you

Won’t you tell me your name?

Hello, I love you

Let me jump in your game

Hello, I love you

Won’t you tell me your name?

Hello, I love you

Let me jump in your game

She’s walking down the street

Blind to every eye she meets

Do you think you’ll be the guy

To make the queen of the angels sigh?

This song is still fabulous some 51 years later. Enjoy!!