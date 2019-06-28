  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended a ceremony in Dallas on Thursday to recognize those who are graduating from their leadership program this year.

The graduation ceremony for the 58 people participating in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program was held at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus. It was the fifth anniversary of the program that focuses on the importance of leadership.

Former President George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation at the Bush Center in Dallas. (Credit: The Bush Center)

Earlier Thursday, Bush and Clinton visited one of their past scholars, Byron Sanders, to talk about a youth program offered by Big Thought , a Dallas-based nonprofit Sanders leads.

The scholars program, which began in 2015, helps midcareer professionals hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents and other officials. Each scholar works on a project intended to solve a problem or issue.

Doctors, veterans, attorneys and educators are among those participating in this year’s class.

