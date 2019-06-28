GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — After catching four suspects in an armed robbery Friday morning, Grapevine police are investigating whether the suspects are connected with other DFW crimes.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 28, dispatchers alerted officers to an armed robbery.

Due to a series of recent robberies across the DFW area, two Grapevine officers decided to set up surveillance near the 7-Eleven located at 1700 William D. Tate as a precaution.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers spotted three people walk into the store wearing hoodies covering their faces, then saw the clerk put his hands up. Officers approached the entrance and moments later three suspects ran out of the store, according to a Grapevine Police Department news release.

While the initial officers searched for one suspect who ran off on his own, additional Grapevine officers went after the other two suspects who jumped into a reported stolen car and drove off. A pursuit went into Irving, where the three suspects jumped out of the car on Bellah Court.

One of the suspects in Irving was seen throwing a backpack over a fence right before the officer caught up to him. The backpack contained a loaded gun and wads of money.

Meanwhile, Irving Police set up a perimeter and found the suspects in a nearby backyard.

Three male suspects, ages 17, 18 and 19, were taken to the Grapevine jail for questioning. All three men face charges for Aggravated Robbery. A 15-year-old girl was also taken into custody but was later released to parents.

Grapevine Police are working with multiple law enforcement agencies across North Texas to determine if the suspects could be connected to other robberies.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.