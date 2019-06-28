Comments
CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been indicted on three additional child indecency charges arising from child sex abuse allegations.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Manuel La Rosa-Lopez on Thursday.
Two of the counts are tied to accusations La Rosa-Lopez tried to put his hands down the pants of a male parishioner when he was a minor in 1999.
Tyler Dunman, chief of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Special Crimes Bureau, says the third count from Thursday involves a male victim who was a minor in June 2000.
La Rosa-Lopez was indicted last month on two of four counts that had led to his Sept. 11 arrest.
His attorney, Wendell Odom, says his client denies any crimes took place.
