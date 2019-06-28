Filed Under:barricade, Bedford, Bomb, dfw, gun, man, surrenders, Tarrant County, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A male suspect is now in custody after barricading himself at a Bedford home Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m. June 28, police responded to a barricaded suspect who allegedly had a gun and a possible bomb at a house located off Pipeline.

Police gather outside of a Bedford home amid a possible gun and bomb threat Friday afternoon. (Photo Credit: CBS 11 News)

The suspect, reportedly suicidal, went into a shed in the backyard and told his brother he was going to kill himself. However, he came out a short time later and surrendered to police.

Police said the shed may have been used to make moonshine or methamphetamines, so bomb technicians are currently searching both the shed and house.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

 

 

