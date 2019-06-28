LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW) – A confrontation in the parking lot of a Lewisville shopping center led to gunfire that left one woman dead, another man in critical condition and ended with a crash on the I-35 service road.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the Lakeland Plaza shopping center on Business 121 at I-35.
According to police, the victims crashed the car they were in after the parking lot confrontation.
Police don’t believe the case is road rage, but they are looking for the suspect or suspects.
A third person suffered minor injuries, but it’s not clear if he or she was shot.
Lewisville Police shut down the southbound service road for several hours while they did their investigation.
Investigators do not have a clear motive for the shooting, and there is no description available of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lewisville Police at 972-219-TIPS (8477).