



– A now convicted murderer is on the run and officials in Texas are asking for your help finding him.

Despite not showing up for Day 4 of his murder trial, a jury convicted Rene Adrian Carrillo for shooting and killing a man outside a Dallas strip club in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says after Day 3 of the trial Carrillo cut off his electronic leg monitor and went on the run.

“Although Carrillo decided to go on the run, it was important that he was held accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Summer Elmazi. “The jury did that today with their verdict.”

It was in October of 2017 when Carrillo got into some type of altercation with Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres inside the XTC Cabaret in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway. The argument spilled into the parking lot and ended when Carrillo opened fire on a car. Casiano-Torres and a woman inside the vehicle were both shot. Casiano-Torres died from his injuries.

Dallas County Prosecutor Marissa Trevino said, “Carrillo killed a man he had no beef with. A person he had never met. His actions show a lack of respect for life and an unwillingness to accept responsibility.”

When Carrillo is captured he will be begin serving the 99-year prison sentence the jury handed down and will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail.

Rene Adrian Carrillo is a Hispanic man who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair

The U.S. Marshal Service has issued a warrant for Carrillo and continue searching for him. Anyone who has seen Carrillo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 972-978-1765.