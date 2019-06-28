  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:burglaries, dfw, DFW Crime, eric christian, Firearms, Fort Worth, fort worth crime, FWPD, Ryan Place, Texas, vehicle burglaries

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Police Department has arrested the suspect involved with multiple neighborhood car burglaries.

Eric Christian, 19, was arrested Monday after Fort Worth police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Eric Christian mugshot (Credit: Tarrant County Jail)

Christian has stolen loose change, miscellaneous items and several firearms located in residents’ vehicles. According to police, he has pulled out firearms and pointed them at victims when confronted.

Police said Christian admitted to at least 30 burglaries in the Ryan Place, Mistletoe Heights and Berkeley neighborhoods.

He is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

 

 

