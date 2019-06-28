  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wade, DFW News, Garland, Garland Police, garland police department, husband, stabbed, Stabbing, stabbing attack, wife accused, wife charged

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland woman is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing her husband in the head.

Police say they were called to a house in the 2500 block of Silver Creek on the evening of June 27.

The first officers on the scene reported finding a man sitting outside who was bleeding from the head. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

As police tried to figure out who injured the man they said, “The investigation lead us to identify his wife, 40 year old Amy Wade, as the suspect for assaulting the victim.”

Wade was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently being held in the Garland Jail.

Police say their investigation into the assault is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s