Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland woman is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing her husband in the head.
Police say they were called to a house in the 2500 block of Silver Creek on the evening of June 27.
The first officers on the scene reported finding a man sitting outside who was bleeding from the head. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
As police tried to figure out who injured the man they said, “The investigation lead us to identify his wife, 40 year old Amy Wade, as the suspect for assaulting the victim.”
Wade was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently being held in the Garland Jail.
Police say their investigation into the assault is ongoing.