JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The body of the woman found in a Johnson County cemetery Thursday has been identified as 41-year-old Jana Deann Hart from Cleburne.
Around 11:55 a.m. June 27, an inmate crew was working in a rural cemetery located on W. Bethesda Road when they came across a body of an unidentified white female believed to be in her 40s.
Upon discovery, a guard notified the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded, secured the area around the cemetery and conducted a crime scene investigation.
And although Hart’s cause of death is still pending, officials determined she had been deceased for about three to five days when her body was found.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.