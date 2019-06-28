Filed Under:Body Found, Cemetery, cleburne, dfw, identified, inmate, jana deann hart, johnson county, medical examiner, work crew


JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The body of the woman found in a Johnson County cemetery Thursday has been identified as 41-year-old Jana Deann Hart from Cleburne.

Around 11:55 a.m. June 27, an inmate crew was working in a rural cemetery located on W. Bethesda Road when they came across a body of an unidentified white female believed to be in her 40s.

Upon discovery, a guard notified the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded, secured the area around the cemetery and conducted a crime scene investigation.

And although Hart’s cause of death is still pending, officials determined she had been deceased for about three to five days when her body was found.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s