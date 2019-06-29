Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police officers arrested a suspect involved in a stabbing Saturday morning in South Dallas.
At approximately 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing call on the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road.
Upon arrival, they located a victim who was suffering from a stab wound.
Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and treated the victim, who stated that he and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation which resulted in the suspect stabbing him.
The suspect, who’s name has not been released, was located and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.
This incident remains an open investigation.