DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department has referred a felony case to a grand jury against the owner of the three Rottweiler-Pitbull dogs who attacked a couple at Ferguson Park earlier this month.

The dogs’ owner, who’s identity has not yet been released, could face between two and 10 years of jail time for the dog bite offense, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Around 8:40 a.m. June 1, police officers received a call about the animal attack in the 1900 block of Gross Road.

According to police, responding officers saw three dogs attacking Francisco and Esmerelda Madrigal, a couple on their typical walking route.

One of the officers fired at a dog, killing it.

Police said one of the other dogs also suffered unknown injuries and the third dog was taken by animal services. Both were later euthanized.

On a GoFundMe page organized by Madrigal’s co-workers, it was written that her husband beat the dogs back long enough to help his injured wife climb into a tree. The dogs pinned Francisco to the ground and “viciously bit him” until police arrived.

The GoFundMe page also says the couple spent weeks in the hospital, have three children and have not been able to return to work as they face ongoing medical treatment.

