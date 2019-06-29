Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas police officer accused of writing fake tickets earlier this week, wrote them for cars he never pulled over.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Matthew Rushing wrote a majority of the tickets in the southern parts of Dallas and forged peoples’ signatures.
The tickets were written over a four-month period to some cars that weren’t even drivable.
Rushing turned himself into police Friday on ten counts of tampering with government records but has since bonded out of jail.
This investigation, conducted by the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit, came from an external complaint received this month.
Officer Rushing has been with the department for 10 years and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.
He is currently on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.