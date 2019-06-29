Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas was imploded Saturday morning. Some streets downtown were expected to be closed until about 10 AM.
The building at 505 Ervay Street cam down shortly after 7:30AM after officials told reports that utility workers had just arrived to turn off the gas in the area.
The City of Dallas created a map to show the safety zone.
Off-duty Dallas police officers provided traffic control and blocked streets. DART trains near the safety were delayed for a short while before and after the implosion.