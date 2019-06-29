  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas was imploded Saturday morning. Some streets downtown were expected to be closed until about 10 AM.

The building at 505 Ervay Street cam down shortly after 7:30AM after officials told reports that utility workers had just arrived to turn off the gas in the area.

Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas imploded. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

What’s left of the Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas after it was imploded Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

The City of Dallas created a map to show the safety zone.

(Credit: City of Dallas)

Off-duty Dallas police officers provided traffic control and blocked streets. DART trains near the safety were delayed for a short while before and after the implosion.

