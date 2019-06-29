NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dozens of North Texas underprivileged youth now have the opportunity to enroll in free summer camps, all thanks to the IDK Foundation.
The foundation runs free IDK camps that aim to teach four to 17-year-olds about health and fitness.
The acronym stands for, “I didn’t know,” which is the camp’s foundation — to teach kids things they didn’t know before. Their mission is to prevent obesity by living a healthier lifestyle and teaching kids basic information.
On Saturday afternoon, the free camp brought many children and families to participate in outdoor events designed to teach them about horses.
Camper Zairah Bosman said she has learned new things by attending.
“I’ve been learning about different horses,” Bosman said. “What’s their names, what they eat and how you’re supposed to wash them.”
All IDK summer camps are free for inner city youth, single parents or any family in need.
Attendees can register for programs, upcoming summer camps and events at http://www.ididntknow.info