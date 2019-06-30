Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, dfw, lorna jane, McKinney, robbery, Texas, Violent, violent robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a violent robbery suspect that stole from a McKinney store Friday.

The suspect robbed the Lorna Jane store at 3700 N. McKinney Ave. where he violently threw an employee to the ground, grabbed a pair of pants and stole approximately $200 from the register.

The suspect and his vehicle (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around 40-years-old and 250 pounds. He is bald with tattoos on both forearms and was wearing a gold chain and Adidas shoes at the time of the crime. He was last seen driving a Black Ford F-150 with Texas License plate # JFP7110

He is believed to be involved in numerous other strong arm robberies and thefts in the DFW area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department or Detective Prince at 214-671-3692.

