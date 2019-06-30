Filed Under:Addison, Airport, crash, FAA, investigation, plane, plane crash, Texas

ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred shortly after take off this morning at Addison Municipal Airport.

A twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar around 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said it later caught fire and was destroyed.

Although the hangar was unoccupied, the number of people on board the plane is undetermined.

Names of aircraft occupants have not been released at this time, but people can contact local officials for information on the condition of any specific occupants.

The FAA will release the tail number after investigators verify it.

