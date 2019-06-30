COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Cowboys DT Josh Brent was arrested for alleged public intoxication by the Coppell Police Department Sunday.

On June 30, Coppell officers received a welfare call on the 800 block of MacArthur Blvd. The caller stated that there was a male sitting in the grass talking to himself and was worried for him.

Upon arrival, officers said they observed Brent to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest. He then “became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed,” according to the department’s news release.

After Brent ignored officers’ attempts to deescalate the situation, he was then tased and taken into custody where he later admitted to officers that he was intoxicated.

He was transported to the Carrollton Police Department Jail for booking.