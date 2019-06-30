COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Cowboys DT Josh Brent was arrested for alleged public intoxication by the Coppell Police Department Sunday.
On June 30, Coppell officers received a welfare call on the 800 block of MacArthur Blvd. The caller stated that there was a male sitting in the grass talking to himself and was worried for him.
Upon arrival, officers said they observed Brent to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest. He then “became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed,” according to the department’s news release.
After Brent ignored officers’ attempts to deescalate the situation, he was then tased and taken into custody where he later admitted to officers that he was intoxicated.
He was transported to the Carrollton Police Department Jail for booking.
This is not Brent’s first run-in with legal trouble, though. In 2012, he was behind the wheel in a drunk driving crash that killed fellow teammate Jerry Brown.
He had been charged with intoxication manslaughter and indicted by a grand jury on one count later that month.
After serving five months in jail, Brent spent 45 days in an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center. He has been on probation since 2014.
However, sources told CBS 11 Brent still has a roll in the Cowboys scouting department, of which he’s been part of since 2015.
The Coppell Police Department is currently reviewing the incident to determine if more charges are applicable.