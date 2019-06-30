DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans gathered to celebrate Klyde Warren Park’s first Fourth of July celebration this Saturday despite the severe weather in the area.
Expecting rain showers, President of Klyde Warren Park Kit Sawyers said fireworks might not make an appearance.
Luckily, the storms that rolled through the DFW area June 29 barely missed the Dallas park’s celebration.
And attendees were not disappointed, as they still experienced food trucks, music and some vivacious fireworks at the end of the night.
Visiting with family, Danielle Taylor said Fourth of July is all about the fun.
McKenzie Roberts also said that what matters most on the summer holiday is having fun with family.
“I think Fourth of July is the time to spend with family and see fireworks, have barbecue… That’s basically the thing for Fourth of July,” Roberts said.
Taylor and Roberts were upon several thousand people who came out for the festivities.
Organizers said it was a big success despite the rainy weather.
“It’s our first ever Independence Day celebration,” Sawyer said. “We’re thrilled… We’ve survived the raindrops.”