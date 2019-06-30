  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 900 animals found new homes this weekend during the MEGA Adoption Event.

The adoption event was held by the Humane Society of North Texas as well as the Fort Worth Animal Shelter at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, where 968 animals met their new families.

Adoptions ran at $10 per animal and all available dogs and cats were fixed, chipped, vaccinated to date and came with a month of pet insurance.

This comes after months of struggling with overpopulation at the shelters.

“These past few months have been quite a challenge,” said Assistant Director of Code Compliance Tim Morton. “Our shelter has been at, or over-capacity for months.”

HSNT Communications Director Cassie Lackey said they just held an adoption event in December that was also successful, sending 800 animals to their new homes.

“We hope to do this again, with support we can make this happen and save hundreds of lives,” Lackey said.

There are currently only three dogs and 25 cats left available for adoption.

 

