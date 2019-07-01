Filed Under:Los Angeles Angels, MLB, MLB player death, pitcher death, Texas Rangers, Tyler Skaggs

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday afternoon, pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27 passed away in DFW.

The team is in town to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

The Angels released a brief statement on Twitter saying, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Monday night’s game has been postponed as a result of the tragedy.

There is no word yet on how Skaggs passed away.

Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 26, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Skaggs posted on Instagram yesterday a photo of the team wearing Cowboy hats and said, “Howdy y’all. #TexasRoadtrip.”

This is a developing story.

