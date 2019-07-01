(CBS 11) – Donnie Iris (born Dominic Ierace on February 28, 1943 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania) is an American rock singer/songwriter and guitarist.
He is a former member of The Jaggerz, who had a #2 song in 1970 called, “The Rapper”.He was also with Wild Cherry and later, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers.
One of his more successful songs as a solo artist was “Ah! Leah!”
Released in October 1980, charted in the top 30 by February 1981, written by Iris and Mark Avsec, produced by Avsec, running 3:41 on the MCA/Carousel label, the lyrics go like this:
Leah
It’s been a long, long time
You’re such a sight
You’re looking better than a body has a right to
Don’t you know we’re playing with the fire
But we can stop this burning desire
Leah
Ah! Leah!
Here we go again
Ah! Leah!
Is it ever gonna end?
Ah! Leah!
Here we go again
Ah! Leah
The song hit #29 on the Billboard Hot 100 but #19 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock and #6 in Canada.
You can hear this song on KLUV-FM HD3 and SIRIUS XM 80s On 8.
Enjoy this lost treasure!