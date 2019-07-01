  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Felipe Escalante

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in Irving.

It happened in the 900 block of North O’Connor Road across the street from Irving High School.

Officers found Felipe Escalante after someone who was walking home from work called to report an unconscious person.

The Irving Police Department is asking anyone with information about Escalante’s homicide to contact them at (972) 273.1010 and reference case number 19-14857; or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

