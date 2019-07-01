COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent was arrested Sunday in Coppell for public intoxication and resisting arrest. According to a witness’ account, the former defensive tackle said “Google me, I’m a Cowboy” during the arrest.

Officers responded to the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sunday after a caller said a man was sitting in the grass talking to himself near a Wendy’s.

Police said Brent appeared to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

According to police, Brent was “uncooperative,” which prompted officers to use a taser on him. He was taken into custody and later admitted to officers that he was intoxicated.

“He was sitting on the ground, this was after he had been tased, and he was kind of just looking up at them dazed… he had been saying just ‘Google me.’ He wasn’t really saying ‘I’m Josh Brent.’ He was just saying ‘Google me, I’m a Cowboy,” witness Nicholas Forte said.

Brent was booked into the Carrollton jail where he was charged with public intoxication, assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest.

In 2012, Brent was behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed his Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown. He was later convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

Brent served five months in jail and has been on probation since 2014.

Sources told CBS 11 News that Brent still has a role in the Cowboys’ scouting department.

The team declined to comment on Sunday’s incident.