Filed Under:Chisholm Trail, Dallas North Tollway, North Texas Tollway Authority, ntta, President George Bush Turnpike, price increase, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Toll Lanes, toll rates, toll roads

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Texas drivers haven’t realized it yet, but the cost of their tollway commute went up July 1.

On average, travelers are now paying a penny more per mile — an increase from 18 to 19 cents — to travel on the toll roads.

The increases are part of planned NTTA hikes that happen every other year.

Officials say the increases help the NTTA to meet financial obligations, including repaying more than $9 billion in bonds to build toll roads.

Some of the most used NTTA toll roads include the –

  • Dallas North Tollway
  • President George Bush Turnpike
  • Sam Rayburn Tollway
  • Chisholm Trail

TollTag drivers still receive a discount on toll rates.

While the new fees went into effect today, NTTA officials say it will be several weeks before the higher prices are reflected on toll rate road signs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s