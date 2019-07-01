Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Texas drivers haven’t realized it yet, but the cost of their tollway commute went up July 1.
On average, travelers are now paying a penny more per mile — an increase from 18 to 19 cents — to travel on the toll roads.
The increases are part of planned NTTA hikes that happen every other year.
Officials say the increases help the NTTA to meet financial obligations, including repaying more than $9 billion in bonds to build toll roads.
Some of the most used NTTA toll roads include the –
- Dallas North Tollway
- President George Bush Turnpike
- Sam Rayburn Tollway
- Chisholm Trail
TollTag drivers still receive a discount on toll rates.
While the new fees went into effect today, NTTA officials say it will be several weeks before the higher prices are reflected on toll rate road signs.