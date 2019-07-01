Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Felipe Escalante, Homicide, Homicide Investigation, Irving Police, juvenile arrested, juvenile suspect, shooting victim

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police detectives have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the homicide investigation of 16-year-old Felipe Escalante.

The juvenile is in custody and will be taken to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they still don’t have a motive for the crime and that the investigation is still in the early stages and is ongoing.

Escalante suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning across the street from Irving High School in Lively Park.

Lively Park in Irving (Chopper 11)

Officers found Felipe Escalante after someone who was walking home from work called to report an unconscious person.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at (972) 273-1010 or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

 

