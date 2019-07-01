Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old is behind bars, arrested for allegedly killing a man and shooting another who survived last week.
Dallas police arrested Kelsey Jabari Wade Young for the alleged murder of Adan Lozano, 28, in a Deep Ellum parking lot on June 22. Lozano, was shot multiple times and transported to the Baylor University Medical Center where he later died.
They took him to Jack Evans Police Headquarters, where he was provided a Miranda warning and subsequently requested an attorney. Young was placed in jail and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. His bond will be set by a Dallas County magistrate.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel, #8890 at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.