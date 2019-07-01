Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Guard Seth Curry is heading back to the Dallas Mavericks on a 4-year, $32 million contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Curry spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 45% from three-point range and participated in the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.
Curry played his first stint with the Mavericks during the 2016-2017 season.
Mavericks fans have been restless since free agency opened Sunday evening. The team accomplished a couple of top priorities in signing star forward Kristaps Porzingis and forward Dwight Powell to new deals.
The signing of Curry is the team’s first dive into the free agent pool, and fans hope the team isn’t finished just yet.