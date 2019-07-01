



– It has been a stormy spring and early summer in North Texas. That has kept organizations like Texas Baptist Men very busy.

The men and women in yellow shirts are offering something storm victims need in a moment of crisis: hope and compassion.

“Job one is to comfort people and tell them they’re not forgotten about,” explains volunteer David Wallace.

He knows something about service. David spent 35 years as a Dallas police officer. In retirement, he has found another way to serve.

“The Bible doesn’t tell us to go into retirement. We continue on. We may retire from our regular jobs, but there’s other things for us to do,” says Wallace.

Known for being Texans on mission, the Texas Baptist Men organizations has been around since the late 1960s providing disaster relief services.

They help with cleanup after disasters from cutting up fallen trees to installing temporary roofs and other services.

“If there’s anything they can’t do, I don’t know about it,” proclaimed Wallace when we caught up with him and his crew at a worksite in Dallas.

And in the dark moments after a disaster, these North Texas volunteers help to restore faith that all is not lost.

“We believe that God said help our neighbors. And our neighbors are anybody who needs help. So we go and help,” said Wallace.

To learn more about Texas Baptist Men, click here.